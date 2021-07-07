Time’s running out

READER Bob Jamieson's daughter received an email from the local primary school which beseechingly read: “A time capsule was buried on the school grounds but no one seems to know where. It’s the school’s 50th year and they would love to open the time capsule to see what’s in there. Does anyone remember it being buried? Any help gratefully received.”

Alas, the Diary can offer no useful advice to the perplexed treasure hunters. Apart from something we were once told by a limping chap of our acquaintance, who went by the name of L. John Silver Esq.

He informed us that the best way to get your hands on buried loot is to first obtain a musty old map with a prominent X stamped upon a certain spot…

In a spin

AND so to Edinburgh, where a cleverly constructed marvel, the W Hotel, soars above the capital. Officially opening in 2022, it’s topped by a prominent spiral.

The city’s movers and shakers are desperately trying to persuade locals to fondly refer to this swirling edifice as the "walnut whip", referencing a popular chocolatey snack.

Regrettably a more scatological label is proving more popular, with one local scribe describing the building as: “Like nothing so much as what citizens are coyly enjoined to pick up after their dogs.”

Reader David Black reports that there is now some debate regarding what initially inspired the architects. Some claim it was New York’s Guggenheim. Others suggest Beijing's Bird’s Nest Stadium.

“It’s a difficult choice,” says David. “Perhaps it falls between two stools.”

Bum deal

ANOTHER nifty newspaper headline from long ago. Reader George Brown recalls the time a streaker flounced across the pitch used by a London football team. The Aberdeen Evening Express’s headline simply, yet accurately, read: “Arsenal.”

Classy kiddie

GLASGOW-BORN screenwriter Kirstie Swain is in a class-conscious frame of mind. “I'm not saying I'm posh,” she explains, “but I think my baby's first word was ‘aga’.”

Going live

METAPHYSICAL musings from reader Larry Jones, who says: “If reincarnation means coming back in a different body with no memories of who you were before, where exactly is the ‘re’ bit of reincarnation?”

Speech defect

IN A morbid frame of mind, reader Claire Owen has been wondering what would be the worst way to commence a eulogy. She suggests: “But first, a word from our sponsors…”

Busy bod

BOASTFUL reader Bob Hodgkinson tells us: “I'm great at multi-tasking. I can waste time, be unproductive, and procrastinate all at once.”

Read more: Remember when...