Bar-room badinage
A DIARY tale about marital confusion reminds Bryce Drummond from Kilmarnock of an incident in his club bar.
After a few drinks, a pompous member denounced current morality, ending his diatribe with a question to a bored chap who happened to have the misfortune of standing nearby.
"I didn't sleep with my wife until we were married,” he said. “What about you?"
"I'm not sure,” replied the other chap. “What was her maiden name?"
Heroic explorer
RELAXING in an Edinburgh cafe, reader Sarah Black overheard an elderly, well-dressed lady discussing her hubby’s shortcomings.
“Married 40 years, and he still struggles to help with the shopping,” she sighed to a friend. “I sent him down an aisle in M&S to fetch the lemon and black pepper mayo and he turned all Scott of the Antarctic about it. I was rather surprised the poor dear made it back to base camp.”
Niffy knowhow
AN East Dunbartonshire reader who is an admirer of a certain English bard points out that Hamlet didn’t suffer from any Covid-style ailment during his lifetime.
“He certainly never lost his keen sense of smell,” says our reader, “because he knew there was something rotten in the state of Denmark.”
Food for thought
“YOU don’t check the fridge multiple times to find new food,” says reader Gordon Crawley. “You check to see if your standards have dropped enough to eat what’s available.”
Life’s a drag
JAUNT-LOVING Bob Jamieson took his granddaughter to an animal sculpture exhibition. Staying 30 minutes, Bob asked the little girl if she had enjoyed herself as they returned to the car.
“It was great,” she trilled. “But if mummy and daddy had taken me, they’d have dragged me round for hours to make sure they got their money’s worth.”
At this point Bob decided it was best not to reveal that he had indeed got his money’s worth.
The exhibition was free.
Mind your language
ACTOR Brian Cox has admitted that since playing the part of a fictional media mogul in award-winning TV series Succession, he can’t stop swearing. (His character, Logan Roy, who like Brian comes from Dundee, has a rococo way with words, to say the least).
Glasgow author Deedee Cuddihy can sympathise, as writing her book The Wee Guide to Scottish Swearing last year had a similar effect on her vocabulary.
“I don’t swear like a trooper,” she sighs. “A trooper swears like me.”
Pancake planet
SCIENTIFICALLY-MINDED reader Mike Murphy says: “The Earth is made up of 70% water and it’s uncarbonated. So it’s technically flat.”
Read more: How a man in shorts felt just like Putin's daughter...
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here