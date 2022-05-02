Float your boat?
SCOTTISH TV presenter Martin Geissler’s other half has a clear idea what she wants to do for this summer’s holiday. Or, to be accurate, what she definitely doesn’t want to do.
“My wife’s not buying into the idea of going on a cruise,” explains Martin.
Apparently she made her feelings clear by stating: “It’s like sleeping in a coffin on a floating hell.”
“Well, that’s cleared that up,” sighs Martin, who we imagine is at this very moment feverishly flicking through brochures for caravan rentals in Pittenweem.
Buster busted
A ROMANTIC scene, in the style of Romeo and Juliet, Antony and Cleopatra, or perhaps Boris and Angela Rayner.
Tom Irvine from Strathaven was enjoying a pint in the bar of a Fort William hotel when he overheard a local lothario attempting to chat up a comely wench whose accent indicated she hailed from New York.
The conversation flowed thus…
“Can I buy you a drink?” says he.
“No thanks,” says she.
“Come on. Just one little drink,” persists he.
“Look, buster. You’re really not my type,” insists she.
“And what do you think is my type?” lilts the likely lad.
“Inflatable,” lashes out the loathing lass, and stomps out the bar.
Car-tastrophe
THE Highway Code is being updated to allow movie viewing in self-driving cars, so the Diary is figuring out which flicks would be fun to watch while gliding along the motorway, hands-free. Michael Gadsby has a negative suggestion. “You don’t want to give your car any inappropriate ideas,” he says. “So whatever you do, don’t watch the 2004 movie Crash.”
Sad surprise
“I REALISED my mum preferred my twin brother,” sighs reader Alex Briggs, “when she asked me to help blow up balloons for his surprise birthday party.”
No belly laughs
ON discovering his favourite pizza restaurant was shutting down, the teenage son of reader Mary Lawson said: “I’ve had a broken heart before, but this is my first broken stomach.”
Jacket’s jaunt
MADCAP malapropisms, continued. The forgetful father of Alan Smith from Neilston lost his leather jacket on a bus. When the bereft chap arrived at the bus station to ask if it had been handed in, a helpful assistant enquired if it was real leather.
“No,” he replied. "It was stimulated."
When his wife was informed of this answer, she suggested that the frisky condition of the jacket meant it probably disappeared after flouncing off the bus of its own accord.
Battle bail-out
“WHAT do you call a knight who’s afraid to fight?” asks reader Mark South. “Sir Render.”
Read more: How a team-building exercise led to a pointed remark
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here