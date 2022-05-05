Mystery miss
WHEN woke mobs started ripping statues from their plinths, the Diary wondered what could replace them, and truly there was only one possible answer.
New statues… of Lorraine Kelly.
Better yet, Lorraine’s wise and noble features could be carved into the side of Ben Nevis, much as the faces of several American Presidents are immortalised on Mount Rushmore.
She truly is the pinnacle of human perfection. Yet Boris Johnson doesn’t agree, for when asked about the Scottish broadcaster during a TV interview, the PM scandalously muttered: “Who’s Lorraine?”
Over on GB News, one admittedly excitable presenter is suitably outraged, with anchorman Dan Wootton saying: “Everyone knows Lorraine. She’s like Madonna.”
At which point the Diary gets itself into its own spot of bother, by muttering: “Who’s Madonna?”
Art attack
ON a train into Glasgow city centre, reader Stephen Barr glanced out the window and spotted what he can only describe as an example of self-loathing graffiti. Scrawled on a wall were the words "F*** street art".
Says Stephen: “That’s as illogical as Leonardo da Vinci scribbling on one of his canvases "Ambiguously smirking brunettes give me the boak’.”
Tattie-tastic?
FED up with footy, gleekit-eyed when it comes to golf, the Diary is keen to find a thrilling new sport to follow. Which is why we’re delighted to learn that the World Tattie Scone Championships is staged this Saturday at Nairn Community & Arts Centre.
No expenses have been spared, for competitors will each be provided with mashed potato and their very own spatula.
Alas, the Diary is grievously disappointed to learn that for their special ingredient, those same competitors are banned from adding a dash of booze.
(Sigh. Guess we’ll have to go back to pretending to enjoy kickyball...)
Brought to book
VISITING his local library, reader Kurt McGill asked the librarian if she had any books on paranoia. She whispered back: “They’re right behind you.”
Taking the P
MADCAP malapropisms, continued. When the husband of Rosemary Parker was in hospital for a knee replacement, other patients in the ward were having difficulties with their waterworks after surgery. An old chap at one end of the room piped up: “Don’t worry lads, I’ve been here afore. If ye canny pee, they’ll gie you a temporary cataract.”
Deadly mistake
CLEARLY struggling with ongoing work, Glasgow crime scribe Denise Mina says: “It’s a bad writing day when men are dying after falling into commas.”
Streaming service
“I LOVE the scenery round mountain lakes,” says reader Jennifer Davis. “Some are absolutely gorges.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here