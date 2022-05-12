Cinematic silliness
YOUR average film fan tends to while away the idle hours watching the latest movie from the endlessly meandering Marvel franchise. (We hear rumours that an upcoming offering is titled Doctor Strange Battles Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney In the Multiverse of Wittering WAGs.)
Meanwhile, sophisticated cinephile David Donaldson has been feasting his eyes on the Claude Chabrol version of Madame Bovary, which includes hardly any flying superhumans with laser-beams blasting from their eyeballs.
Alas, David was a tad disappointed with this understated French flick, and says: “As my attention began to wander, I realised I could improve things by simply removing one letter from the title.”
Thus he suggests a more up-to-date story about a bored wife in a provincial French town who funds her frivolous lifestyle by selling her eggs on the internet to infertile couples.
The movie would, of course, be titled Madame Ovary.
Intangible instrument
UPON learning that someone paid £7.1m for a manky old shirt worn by Diego Maradona in a kickabout with England back in 1986, the Diary is now trying to figure out if there’s any Scottish football memorabilia that could be offloaded for a similar amount of dosh.
Graham Richmond suggests that the fans of one of Glasgow’s famous footy clubs (we won’t reveal which team, so let’s just call them the Blue Hue Crew) would pay a handsome amount to get their hands on the invisible flute that Paul Gascoigne once tootled during a rather uproarious Old Firm match.
The Diary remembers that flute well, and wonders if it might have been slightly less controversial if Gazza had played an invisible glockenspiel, instead.
Argy-bargy angst
NHS bosses are warning of the dangers of microaggressions, those mild statements that are sometimes construed as being offensive.
Scottish comedian Leo Kearse isn’t convinced, saying: “If you’re worried about a microaggression go to Glasgow and see a full-size aggression.”
Lachrymose in liquid
ANOTHER philosophical thought from reader Jim Hamilton, who asks: “Can you cry underwater?”
The tender trap
HAPPY families, ain’t they the best? Russell Smith from Largs recalls a friend who surprisingly announced he had a soft spot for his mother-in-law.
Slightly less surprisingly, he explained that he was talking about the local bog.
Polly patter
WE continue listing the prodigious activities of parrots. Katherine Hutchison suggests: Polydipsia – the parrot has gone swimming.
Reticent reward
“I RECENTLY won a prize for most secretive person in my office,” says reader Leonard Carpenter, who adds: “I can’t tell you how much that means to me.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here