Troubadour turns thesaurus
MUSIC fan Brian Murphy from Anniesland gets in touch to ask: “Which Scottish singer has the best vocabulary?”
The answer, apparently, is… “Gerry Synonym.”
Trash talk
THE Diary is always outraged when Glasgow isn’t afforded its proper status as a premier metropolis.
So you can understand why we demanded a recount when it was recently only voted the third-dirtiest city on the planet. (Behind Rome and New York.)
Meanwhile, Diary correspondent Deedee Cuddihy interjects to highlight an important differentiation.
“There is Glasgow rubbish and there is Glasgow West End rubbish, which is of quite a superior kind,” says Deedee.
To prove her point she provides us with photographic evidence of the contents of one typical bin located on a swanky West End avenue.
Amongst the debris we spot a copy of The Spectator (magazine for posh right-wingers), the Times Literary Supplement (mag for posh bookworms) and Private Eye (for posh humour fans).
But, we note with some bafflement, there is no Herald in the bin.
Such an omission forces us to conclude that the world’s noblest newspaper is far too valuable a commodity to end up in the trash… even West End trash.
Risky business
WE continue describing classic films in the most boring way possible. Bob Garfield suggests: “Young chap joins family business and supervises period of growth in the firm.”
The movie is, of course, The Godfather.
Hot choice
THE ageing process has some very peculiar side-effects, notes Laura Shaw from Edinburgh. “I now have a favourite hob ring on the cooker,” she says. “Back right. The Mr Darcy of hob rings. Never lets a girl down.”
Dynamo drink
ON the subject of growing older… Katherine Pearson from East Kilbride says: “If they ever discover the elixir of eternal youth, it should be marketed it as the Neverage Beverage.”
Cold comfort
AT present the Tories are leaderless, rudderless and clueless how to progress onwards. Luckily the True Blue Crew have two inspiring candidates left in the race to replace Boris Johnson. Though Glasgow comedian Mark Nelson admits he is not especially impressed.
“So glad Truss and Sunak are focusing on China,” says Mark. “It will be all I will be thinking about when I am setting fire to my own clothes to keep warm this winter.”
Factory fury
A RATHER irritated Gordon Redmond From Falkrik gets in touch to say: “I’ve just been moved to a different department in the prosthetics factory where I work, and it’s really annoying. I’m up in arms.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here