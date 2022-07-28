Heraldry explained
WE recently pointed out, with some consternation, that Glasgow’s highfalutin' West End has a lot of posh garbage proudly overflowing the bins lining its streets, yet used editions of this very newspaper are not to be found amongst the imperious rubbish heaps.
Reader Jonathan Hill, who hails from up West, knows why this is the case.
“We never throw away copies of The Herald once they’ve been read,” says Jonathan. “Instead we turn them into paper crowns which we wear to the toilet, or throne, as it’s referred to round these parts.”
Jonathan adds: “Having both a crown and a throne makes us West Enders feel most regal, and allows us to use the ‘royal we’ when going for a royal wee.”
No sunny disposition
FAR-TRAVELLING reader John Harrison was in Perth, Australia, during a time when the locals were debating whether they should join the Eastern States and adopt an extra hour during summer.
A poll was carried out, resulting in no change to the clocks – though John recalls one lady explaining why she was against it.
The extra hour of sunshine would more rapidly fade her curtains.
Picky fella
ENJOYING a quicky quencher in his local hostelry, reader Nigel Elliot overheard a couple of young chaps yakking at a nearby table.
The first fellow said: “If you could have one night of passion with anyone, living or dead, who would it be?”
The second fellow thought long and hard, then replied. “Definitely living.”
Love… actually?
THE dating scene, continued. Belinda Anderson was once in a Glasgow nightclub and overheard a gallant gent attempting to woo a comely lass.
“When Ah look at you,” purred the chap, “Ah get chills oer ma body an a funny feelin in ma stomach.”
“Aye,” said the object of his affections. “You gie me the boak an aw'.”
Footering about
OUR sympathies go out to Diary correspondent David Donaldson, who has been feeling an ache in his right foot.
“So I consulted our in-house GP, i.e. Google Physician,” adds David, “which came up with an authoritative article on metatarsal fractures written by ... wait for it ... Dr Jaqueline Payne.”
Vacation staycation
WE continue describing classic films in the most boring way possible. Jason Walker suggests: “TV weatherman goes on extended holiday.”
The film is, of course, Groundhog Day.
Hard luck
ON the subject of holidays gone awry. “My flight back to Glasgow from Gibraltar has been cancelled,” says reader Neil Moore. “Guess I’m stuck between a rock and a hard place.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here