Explosive message
THRILL-SEEKING Barrie Crawford enjoys holidays that are jam-packed with incident and activity, though he admits that even he was a tad trepidatious after perusing the house-rules of the Airbnb in Salzburg where he stayed last week.
“Of course, you can use the stove for cooking,” declared this helpful missive. “Turn the gas on the knob for the desired hotplate and light it with a lighter or detonator.”
Barrie ignored this advise, which perhaps explains why he remains intact to tell this tale.
The Barras bard
SCHOLARLY David Donaldson has been researching the Barras Market and unearthed this delightfully romantic verse written by Glasgow’s very own Matt McGinn…
"For Christmas he bought her a wee golden ring,
but later it made him embarrassed.
He’d forgot that the first thing to turn green in the spring,
is jewellery bought at the Barras."
Regal rock
ASPIRATIONAL reader Ross McKay was most impressed to learn that his stepdaughters were going to see the Queen Consort.
Alas, it transpired that they were only going to watch a Freddie Mercury tribute band.
Current affairs
THE Diary continues to focus on the economic uncertainty that has beset our beleaguered nation. “I just opened my water bill and electricity bill at the same time,” says reader Mark Edwards. “I was shocked.”
The ugly truth
VISITING his local supermarket, Alastair Sillars from Dumfries watched as the chap in front of him in the checkout queue placed on the conveyer belt one potato, a half pint of milk, one banana, one roll and one tomato.
The checkout lady studied this spartan selection, then said to the chap: “Single gentleman, are we?”
Smiling and glancing knowingly at his groceries, the customer replied: “How can you tell?”
To which the checkout lady replied, perhaps a tad unprofessionally: “Cos you’re ugly.”
Mind your language
WE continue dispensing writing advice to wannabe wordsmiths. Peter Fenn says: “Alliteration is a treacherously trite and turgid way to express yourself. As is unnecessary repetition. Avoid, avoid, avoid.”
Definition of pain
GAVIN, the 12-year-old son of reader Steven Lange, enjoys a passionate debate. When Steven recently mentioned the well-known phrase “sticks and stones will break my bones, but words will never hurt me”, his son begged to differ.
Said the argumentative lad: “But what if someone drops a dictionary on your head?”
Brought to book
CONVIVIAL Diary correspondent Kathleen Allen recently visited one of her friends who happens to be passionate about bookbinding.
"Come in,” said this chum. “Make yourself a tome."
Read more of the Herald Diary: When you have two birds in the hand
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here