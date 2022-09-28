Hairy situation
VISITING a swanky hair salon in Glasgow city centre this week, reader Sophie Stirling found herself surrounded by numerous immaculately-maintained mademoiselles enjoying a fine tuning.
One young lady, clearly a student, was waiting her turn in the chair while perusing a psychology book.
The weighty tome was titled Surrounded by Narcissists.
“If she was looking for empirical evidence to reinforce the book’s argument,” says Sophie, “she’d come to the right place.”
Clocking the future
OUR readers are thrilled at how the British economy has fared since being delivered into the calming and reassuring hands of Kwasi Kwarteng.
Those who miss the heady days of summer vacation, with endless jaunts to the fun park, are especially cock-a-hoop. For they can once again experience the dizzying delights of the rollercoaster by watching the pound’s fluctuations and free-falls on the stock exchange.
Reader Ken Payne is particularly enamoured by the concept of trickle-down economics, which he describes thus: “It’s like giving a wealthy banker a free diamond-encrusted Cartier watch. Then, later on, when he spies a tramp starving on the street, the banker can offer to tell him the time.”
Doctor who
AN unsolved mystery, courtesy of Ian Noble from Carstairs Village, who recently heard, and not for the first time, the phrase "just what the doctor ordered".
Says our bamboozled correspondent: “Who is this doctor, and why is he ordering so much?”
Exercising her rights
OUTRAGED reader Linda Clements says: “It’s nine months since I joined the gym, and still no progress. Clearly I’ll have to go down there in person tomorrow, to find out what’s the problem.”
Dodgy delay
GENEROUS to a fault, the Diary is giving its readers writing tips, so they can become the next JK Rowling. (Or if things don’t work out, they can always be the next jakey rolling in the gutter.)
Reader Helen Cook says: “Remember, it’s imperative to always hit your deadline.”
Adds Helen: “I was going to send that piece of advice to the Diary last week, but didn’t get round to it.”
Tedious tome
WE recently published several pieces where our readers attempted to describe famous movies in the most underwhelming way possible.
Alasdair Sinclair suggests we do something similar with literary classics.
For starters, he gives this dull description of a legendary yarn: "Returning war veteran takes the scenic road home."
The story is… Homer's Odyssey.
Earache explained
EDUCATED Diary correspondent Dan Bennett is a scholar of scrapping, and says: “Of all the martial arts, karaoke inflicts the most pain.”
Read more from the Diary: So what's so wizard about Oz?
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here