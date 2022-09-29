LIKE Paris, Rome or Vienna, the city of Glasgow has a rich musical heritage. Strolling the boulevards of an evening, one is likely to hear operatic warblings wafting from a taxi queue as an ardent gallant romances his inamorata with a lilting rendition of "Gonnie Geeza Snoghen" (the lyrics deriving from one of the lesser known Italian operas.)

Glasgow’s illustrious musical pedigree means it’s no surprise that the city is now on a shortlist of two, along with Liverpool, to host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

Michael Lyttle from Cumbernauld is eagerly rubbing his hands in anticipation, and says: “If Glasgow gets the go-ahead, the UK entry for the competition should be based on our 1981 winners. Though instead of being named Bucks Fizz, it would be more appropriate if the group is called Buck Fast.”

Parental concerns

THE 12-year-old granddaughter of reader Linda McGrath was confiding in gran the other day about her mum and dad, who are always complaining.

“No wonder they’re called grown-ups,” mused the youngster. “They groan about everything.”

Trickle of sense

OUR readers continue to nibble greedily from the economic chocolate box of delights that is the romantic gift Kwasi Kwarteng has given to the nation.

Many are expressing their profound satisfaction at trickle-down economics, the idea that the rich receive generous tax cuts which ultimately benefit the entire country.

Adam Francis from East Kilbride says: “It makes sense to me. It’s the same principle as giving a millionaire a free Cuban cigar, then hoping he’ll blow smoke in his butler’s face.”

Taking the pith

CURIOUS reader Olivia Hatton gets in touch to say: “I’ve always wondered what people who write ‘u’ or ‘ur’ do with all their extra time.”

No Luv, Bruv

WE continue describing famous novels in the most underwhelming way possible. Heather Devlin suggests "Grumpy bloke decides he doesn’t believe in brotherly love."

The book is, of course… 1984.

Gassing about gas

WE reach the second layer of the Tory Party’s chocolate box of delights. Glasgow comedian Mark Nelson growls: “Apparently Liz Truss has lost the UK £500 billion in her first three weeks. Absolutely disgraceful. That could’ve paid someone’s winter gas bill.”

Red alert

THRILLING times in Aberdeen, where reader Jennifer Munro resides. She gets in touch to tell us: “I told my husband that I saw a red squirrel on the way to work. Without looking up from his paper, he replied: ‘How can you be sure that it was on its way to work?’”

