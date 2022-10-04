Cutting quip
THE Diary adores a highfalutin' yarn about foreign royalty. Our scribes even have a special set of swanky quills we use to write such tales.
Instead of the standard goose quills we normally write with, these are plucked fresh from the wing of a swan. (Tobias, the office swan, isn’t particularly happy about this. Though, in truth, he’s never particularly happy about anything. He’s a miserable creature, who reads far too much Samuel Beckett during his tea break.)
The swan quills we write with are dipped in gold ink before we start scribbling copy on vellum parchment.
All of the above, the Diary now proceeds to do, with this comment from reader Oliver Miller, who says: “I see that Queen Margrethe of Denmark has stripped four of her grandchildren of their royal titles. In regal circles, is this known as an heir cut?”
The number crunch
OUR readers are loyal to a fault. Except when they are being faultily loyal. For example, Finlay Buchanan comes to us, head hanging in shame, to admit that he was almost tempted to purchase a rival, inferior newspaper. (We won’t shame Finlay further by naming the despicable rag.)
What enticed him was an article in the publication which claimed to contain scientific instructions on how to reverse your biological age.
Says Finlay: “What stopped me buying the paper was I realised that reversing my age would make me 96 rather than 69.”
What’s the drama?
WITH Scottish soap opera River City celebrating its 20th anniversary, Gordon McRae wonders if it’s perhaps time the writers introduced fresh themes.
He suggests: “A group of older citizens arrive for a bus tour of Sheildinch in an episode called SagaCity. Then a gallus group of younger folk rock up in an episode titled AudaCity.
Rock of ages
LED Zeppelin-loving reader Nigel Harris gets in touch to point out that: “Every stairway is a stairway to heaven if you're clumsy enough.”
Fairy faux pas
TUCKING her young daughter, Jennifer, into bed, reader Moira McComish promised to read the little girl the fairy story known as The Princess and the Pea.
Jennifer had never heard of that particular tale, and was surprised when mum introduced the narrative by explaining it was about a princess facing discomfort in bed.
“Hadn’t she been potty-trained” enquired Jennifer. “Is that why she needed to pee?”
Jumpy individual
BREAKING news from reader Martin Walton, who says: “Police have confirmed that a man who fell from the roof of a nightclub was not a bouncer.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here