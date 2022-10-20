Welcoming wellies
YEARS ago reader Colin Hunt worked in an Aberdeen shoe shop where a farmer and his wife once arrived from nearby arable lands.
The farmer was a rugged fellow with a long straggly beard. Getting on in years, he remained a strapping chap who could easily balance a combine harvester on his pinky finger. (We exaggerate, though just a tad.)
It transpired that he was on the hunt for wellington boots. Hoicking on a pair, this Viking deity of a man turned to his wife approvingly and said: “Nice an’ snug. I feel jist like Cinderella tryin’ oan that wee glass slipper.”
Shove it
WE’RE discussing Halloween costumes that involve no effort. Robert Marshall suggests that if you’re a couple, arrive at the fancy dress party wearing your everyday clothes. Though when you reach the front door of the abode where the shindig’s taking place make sure to barge past everyone else trying to gain entrance.
“Then announce,” says Robert, “that you’ve come as Holly and Phil.”
Cashing in
THE Diary is musing on what Scotland should name its currency if we become an independent nation. A previous suggestion was the Tillicoultry because it’s near Stirling. (Stirling/Sterling. Gerrit?)
David Donaldson scoffs at this, saying it doesn’t exactly trip off the tongue.
He points out there’s another town a mere 12 miles from Stirling with a more appropriate name.
So our new currency should be called… the Dollar.
(Hmmm. We’re not sure about this. Seems an unlikely name for money.)
Loopy lingo
PUGNACIOUSLY-PEDANTIC Laura McCormick gets in touch to point out: “When you say you’re taking the bus, it’s actually taking you.”
Apple not applicable
FORMER Larkhall GP John Wilson notes that family medicine has greatly evolved. He suggests the snappy old adage "an apple a day keeps the doctor away" should now be updated to the slightly less snappy "eating one of your five a day reduces the need for an online consultation".
Footie flop
YOU know you’re in deep trouble when your name becomes a source of frivolity for football fans. So it seems that a certain former Paisley resident has yet more reason to be nervous about her future, for reader Foster Evans notifies us that Kilmarnock diehards were recently heard singing at the top of their voices to the St Mirren faithful: “Liz Truss, she’s one of your own…”
Costly mistake
A DIARY tale about confusion in the classroom inspires Katherine Phillips to shamefully admit: “I always assumed The Charge of the Light Brigade was an electricity bill.”
Read more from the Diary: Painting an unhappy picture
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here