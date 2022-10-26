Universal message
THE Diary recently mentioned that we prefer to avoid publishing outlandish sci-fi narratives, though we’re always delighted to bring you stories that are chock-full of science, minus the speculative fiction.
We must admit, however, that genuine science is often as ditzy as anything cobbled together by HG Wells or Jules Verne.
For instance, physicists have bashfully conceded that the universe appears to be expanding faster than it should be, and they’ve no idea why.
Reader Karen Stewart was perusing an article about this very topic during breakfast, and informed her husband about the baffling situation.
Without glancing up from his muesli, he muttered: “Universe expanding too fast? It should keep off the donuts, then.”
Food for thought
WE continue our culinary theme, for reader Jeff Naughton notes that climate protestors have advanced their cunning strategy, first throwing soup at a Van Gogh painting, then splatting a wax effigy of King Charles with cake.
Jeff is not impressed.
“They’ve gone from starter to pudding without bothering with a main course,” he grumps. “Couldn’t they have chucked a chop at something before lobbing the cake?”
Money matters
FOOTY fan Lesley Young says: “Some teams play chequebook football, writing large cheques to buy success. After watching Partick Thistle play Queen’s Park recently, I’ve concluded that both those teams do likewise. Unfortunately they use a Blankety Blank chequebook.”
High-flyers
ENGLISH teacher Gwen Stock recalls her early career clambering up the precipitous chalkface of education, when she started work in an Ayrshire high school.
On her first day, the head of department took her aside and offered these words of assurance: “If eejits could fly,” he said, “this place would be an airport.”
Dead giveaway
AND if you think that’s reassuring, how about this? Reader Bruce McNeilly had a brief stay in his local hospital, when one of the sisters on duty said to him with a jaunty wink: “Remember to be nice to all of us nurses. We’re the only ones who keep the doctors from killing you.”
Glory days
CAREER-ORIENTATED reader Gordon Casely gets in touch to inform us that he has an ambition to become a dentist. “And when I do,” adds Gordon, “I’ll name my practice Crowning Glory.”
Package deal
AS Halloween creeps up on us, trying desperately to stifle a blood-curdling cackle, Roddy Young bring us a tall tale of the morbid kind, explaining that a coffin salesman arrived at his door.
So Roddy told him in no uncertain terms: “That's the last thing I need."
Read more from the Diary: The final frontier for Scots Tories
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here