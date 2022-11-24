Cutting edge
THE Supreme Court has ruled that Nicola Sturgeon can’t hold a future referendum on Scottish independence without a thumbs-up from Rishi Sunak.
At present Rishi’s thumbs are keeping themselves toasty warm by cosying down in his trouser pockets, and it’s unlikely that they’ll be making a public appearance any time soon.
The ruling will obviously lead to peace and harmony in Scotia, with both sides of the independence debate accepting the status quo with grace and humility. Then again, perhaps not.
Says reader Jennifer Lott: “I’m sure I spotted someone looking very much like Nicola Sturgeon wielding a hacksaw and tip-toeing up to the Scottish border. Perhaps we’ll be saying cheery-bye to the English mainland, after all…”
Baby talk
AFFABLE reader Gavin Harris got chatting to a work colleague, who was in a buoyant mood because his wife had recently given birth to their first child.
“It’s totally nuts how much I’ve connected with the wee fella,” said this chap. “I mean, I’ve only known him six weeks, and it’s not as though we’ve had any deep and meaningful conversations.”
Wheely good idea
WHILE lesser news-gathering organisations waste their time with idle chit-chat about the economy, global warming and China’s worsening relationship with Taiwan, the Diary focuses on serious matters. Recently this has meant seeing how many famous movies we can depluralise, and today’s magnificent effort comes from Bob Jamieson, who hopes to see a depluralised version of a classic Italian flick from 1948.
Which would, of course, be titled The Unicycle Thieves.
Time wasting
IT’S been a strange World Cup for numerous reasons. One of the weird things is that it commenced in late November.
Though reader Ken Rennie points out that an excessive amount of extra time is being played in many of the games, leading him to conclude: “If this continues, it’ll soon turn into just another summer World Cup.”
Sad reflections
AS the financial situation in this country gets increasingly precarious over the winter months, reader Pamela Yorke notes that things were equally bad during her childhood.
“We were so poor,” says Pamela, “that for my 10th birthday, mum put five candles on a cake, then sat it next to a mirror.”
Talking turkey
LIKE Santa on his souped-up sleigh ordering Rudolph and Co to ignore “those bloomin’ speed cameras”, Christmas is gaining on us, fast.
Meaning it’s time for a Diary Yuletide cracker…
“I’m addicted to Christmas puns,” says reader Barbara Murray. “But I’m trying to quit them, cold turkey.”
Read more from the Diary: A classic joke brought right up to date
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here