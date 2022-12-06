Nutty knowhow
OUR readers are fanatical when it comes to maintaining good health, with many of them choosing to peruse the Diary at the same time as they’re pounding the treadmill at the local gym.
Wellbeing guru Brian Chrystal provides some useful advice regarding what food is best to eat if you want to feel tip-top terrific.
“Nutritionists claim that eating almonds can help with weight loss,” notes Brian, “though presumably not as much as not eating almonds.”
Brass tactless
NOT quite in the mood for the treadmill (see above), Bob Gardner and his good lady instead enjoyed an amiable stroll around Castle Semple Loch. The couple noted that there seemed to be an increasing number of benches with those little brass "In Memory of…" plaques attached to the back-rests.
“At that point I made a tactical error,” admits Bob, “and asked the missus if she preferred any particular design...”
Hard times
ANOTHER tragic tale of Brassic Britannia, or merely a slip of the tongue? You decide. “After writing several Christmas cards,” says reader Bob Jamieson, “my wife asked if I could pop into the Post Office and get a couple of dozen second-hand stamps…”
Love… actually?
IT’S ages until February 14, though every day is Valentine’s Day in the lovey-dovey Diary, as the following romantic yarn proves.
“I was driving to the shops,” says reader Albert Steele, “and my wife said, ‘Hey, you missed a right.’ So I said, ‘Thanks, love. You Mrs Right.’”
History lesson
THE Diary long ago gave up wondering who will win this year’s World Cup. It isn’t going to be a bunch of ginger-haired blokes in blue T-shirts, with names like Hamish, Jock or Tam… so who really cares?
We do however hear unsubstantiated rumours that the bowler hat brigade from across Hadrian’s Wall are still in the running, and will soon be facing Mbappe and Co. in the quarter final.
Which leads Barrie Crawford to say: “If the English keep mentioning 1966, will the French remind them about what happened in 1066?”
Crackpot Crimbo
CHRISTMAS trees are sprouting up in living rooms across the nation, reminding Leanne Miller of visiting a friend in California at this time of year, who put up a festive tree decorated with miniature Star Trek dolls.
“The fairy on top was a William Shatner figurine in a pink dress,” says Leanne. “Least Christmassy thing I’ve ever seen.”
Height of foolishness
“ISN’T it strange,” says reader Melissa Shaw, “that in the list of phobias, acrophobia is near the top?”
Read more from the Diary: How a bit of toilet humour became a cool joke
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here